Auditions have started for the 3rd edition of Big Brother Nigeria and this time it comes with an even more mouth-watering price than the last one.

The last edition was a success as it got Nigerians hooked for weeks and crowned Efe Ejeba the winner of the N20million and some of the other housemates going on to get endorsed by major brands in Nigeria.

The 3rd edition promises to be bigger and better.

(Visited 4 times, 2 visits today)