Rooting has its disadvantages even if it gives you more control of your phone. This is due to the complexities associated with rooting your devices. The risk is even worse if it is not done by a professional. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency highlights some of these risks.

Phone data will be lost

When you root your phone, you will be resetting it to the factory settings. This means that you will lose all the data that you have on your phone. You will be able to backup text messages and your gallery files with the help of apps, cloud syncing or by copying to your PC. Those can be easily restored. What you won’t be able to backup is your app data.Exposes your phone to security risks

Rooting exposes your device to unauthorised access, data leaks and theft, as well as hardware failure among others. Thus, if you have sensitive information on your phone, do not root it.

It invalidates your warranty

Manufacturers will not welcome warranty claims for devices tampered with by their customers. That includes both hardware and software changes, the latter of which includes root. So if rooting goes wrong, you may need to get another phone.

Can cause update issues

One of the issues related to rooting android is performing updates. Updates may fail to install due to software changes that occur while the phone has been rooted. Being unable to update your phone makes it susceptible to hackers. They will have a field day stealing your information.

Rooting never goes wrong

A tech whizz may find the process of rooting android phones very easy. But if you are a learner or beginner, there is a 99% of you to damage your phone if you attempt to root it yourself.

