Love him or hate him, Dammy Krane is not leaving the internet space anytime soon.

While playing around with wads of cash earlier today, fans trolled him continuously, with some suggesting they could have been withdrawn with a bogus ATM card- a reference to his fraud case in the US earlier in the year.‘Remember your mugshot’, one commenter said. Another added, ‘Abeg who get that atm ooo‘

Although Dammy Krane was arrested an tried in Florida a few months ago, the case was eventually dropped as he persistently declared that he was innocent.

