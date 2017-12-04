Cristiano Ronaldo has posted a video of his son scoring a fantastic free-kick which is an indication that Ronaldo Jnr is really learning good skills from his father.



Real Madrid superstar playmaker, Cristiano Ronaldo has taken to his Instagram page and shared an awesome video of his 7-year-old first son, Cristiano Jnr where he scored a fantastic free-kick.The video which is making the rounds and have been trailed with mixed reactions, show Cristiano Jnr exemplifying the superb quality of what his father is known for on the football pitch.

The youngster who is obviously growing to be like his superstar father, demonstrated to the people watching that he has learnt and still learning so many skills from his father.

There are many great footballers whose sons have also taken after them, and Cristiano Ronaldo’s son is also expected to become a superstar in years to come.

Watch the video below;

