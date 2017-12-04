Snoop Dogg Shares Late Fela’s Photo On Instagram
American rapper, Snoop Dogg shared the photo of Afrobeat legend, human rights activist, and political maverick. Fela Anikulapo Kuti on his social media page.
The 46-year-old rapper took to his Instagram page and posted the photo with the caption;“Mood”
Fela Anikulapo Kuti, also professionally known as Fela Kuti, or simply Fela, was a Nigerian multi-instrumentalist, musician, composer, pioneer of the Afrobeat music genre, human rights activist, and political maverick.
He died on the 2nd of August, 1997.
