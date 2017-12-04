American rapper, Snoop Dogg shared the photo of Afrobeat legend, human rights activist, and political maverick. Fela Anikulapo Kuti on his social media page.

The 46-year-old rapper took to his Instagram page and posted the photo with the caption;“Mood”

Fela Anikulapo Kuti, also professionally known as Fela Kuti, or simply Fela, was a Nigerian multi-instrumentalist, musician, composer, pioneer of the Afrobeat music genre, human rights activist, and political maverick.

He died on the 2nd of August, 1997.

