Are a heavy user of the internet user just like me? If Yes, then I would like to let you know that Glo has finally announced a suitable data plan for you and I. Unfortunately in my current loca…

If you are a heavy internet user just like me Glo has finally announced a suitable data plan for you and I. Unfortunately in my current location Glo is Slow with Pride, I don’t know about your location.Glo unfair advantage data

You’ll also recall that they recently unveiled Glo Unfair Advantage that lets you get:

2GB for N500

4GB for N1000

9.5GB for N2000

24GB for N4000

30GB for N5000

55GB for N8000

75GB for N10000

glo heavy data

And now, you can get 180GB for N20,000. Glo announced this in a tweet. To get it, dial *777# and follow the prompt.

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)