Glo Nigeria Introduces 180GB Data Plan – See Costs And Subscription Code
If you are a heavy internet user just like me Glo has finally announced a suitable data plan for you and I. Unfortunately in my current location Glo is Slow with Pride, I don’t know about your location.Glo unfair advantage data
You’ll also recall that they recently unveiled Glo Unfair Advantage that lets you get:
2GB for N500
4GB for N1000
9.5GB for N2000
24GB for N4000
30GB for N5000
55GB for N8000
75GB for N10000
And now, you can get 180GB for N20,000. Glo announced this in a tweet. To get it, dial *777# and follow the prompt.
