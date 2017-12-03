Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has applauded Nigerian artistes, Wizkid and Davido for emerging winnrs at the 2017 MOBO Awards.

This is following former president, Goodluck Jonathan’s congratulatory message to the artistes who won Best International Act and Best African Act respectively.In Vice President Osinbajo’s message to them via his Twitter account he wrote,

“Once again the talents, hardwork and enterprise of our youth have been celebrated on the world stage.

Congratulations to @wizkidayo and @iam_Davido

You make us proud!”

