One of Charly Boy’s daughter Adaeze Oputa is set to tie the knot. The ace musician posted photo of the bride-to-be with her grandmother at the introduction ceremony, wishing her a long and happy married life.

He noted that marriage is not a walk in the park but he has given her all tips that will make hers successful.Adaeze graduated from South Carolina State University and lives in Atlanta, Georgia.

Charly Boy is one of Nigeria’s most controversial entertainers, best known for his alternative lifestyle, political views, and media productions

