American Pop superstar Pink says she does not want her kids defined by their gender and that her daughter already thinks of herself as a boy. The singer champions gender neutrality, and reveals her six-year-old daughter, Willow has told her she wants to marry an African woman when she grows up.

Pink, 38, said: “I was in a school and the bathroom outside the kindergarten said: ‘Gender Neutral – anybody’, and it was a drawing of many different shapes.“I took a picture of it and I wrote: ‘Progress’. I thought that was awesome. I love that kids are having this conversation.”

The Get the Party Started ­singer does not want traditional gender roles imposed on Willow or 11-month-old son Jameson, her children with motorcycle racer Carey Hart, 42.

She told The People : “We are a very label-less household. Last week Willow told me she is going to marry an African woman. I was like: ‘Great, can you teach me how to make African food?’

“And she’s like: ‘Sure mama, and we are going to live with you while our house is getting ready.’

Laughing, she added: “I was like ‘what the f***, who are you? Who is paying for this by the way?’”

Little Willow has even come up with a nickname for the US President – who she calls Donald Duck Trumpet.

Pink said: “I don’t correct her. And I should, because it’s disrespectful, but it’s like – ‘f*** it’. I feel like we are all in this ­permanent state of f*** it. I can’t imagine being a third-grader and this being the first example of what it means to be President.

“I throw my hands up in the air every day. It’s unbelievable. It’s not funny at all. It’s un-f***ing-believable. I want to skip ahead to the part that it’s over and we start the clean-up process.”

(Visited 2 times, 1 visits today)