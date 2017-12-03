Sending and receiving text messages is pretty much second nature to us these days, an indispensable facet of our digital lives. And it all started 25 years ago, on this day… the birth of SMS.

Back in 1992, Vodafone’s software engineer Neil Papworth wrote ‘Merry Christmas’ to company director Richard Jarvis on December 3, on a breakthrough mobile communication technology that later came to be universally known as Short Messaging Service or SMS.While Papworth sent out the first ever SMS to a mobile phone exactly 25 years ago, short messaging service however didn’t pick up until a year later anyway.

Happy 25th Birthday, Dear SMS we love and appreciate you! LOL.

