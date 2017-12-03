Controversial former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT) Mr. Abdulrasheed Maina, has asked the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, to leave his son out of the allegations of corrupt enrichment against him (Maina), rather he should account for all the illegal properties he has acquired while at the commission.Main while reacting to claims by the EFCC boss that over N1.7 billion was found in Maina’s son’s account alleged that the EFCC boss has been buying up properties using a brother of his, Bashir, as a front.In an email to our correspondent, the wanted former PRTT boss said, “my son doesn’t have even ten million talk less of that huge amount.

“Magu thinks I am like him whose brother, Bashir, has been globetrotting buying houses for him in South Africa, Gambia and UK.”

Maina further alleged that Bashir was stacking up “millions of dollars for him (Magu) in three secret Locations: one at Magu’s Keffi Road Farm; second one at Gambia; third at a secret location in a local government in Borno state.”

According to the fugitive former pension boss, rather than Magu dissipating energy on a phantom chase against his family members, he “should go and account for the 222 houses and trillions of cash and stop ranting.”Maina boasted that “if my son has that kind of money, then I would have ashed all the widows in Nigeria such money,” and challenged Magu to “show Nigerians the balance in the account you are alleging that has that kind of money.”

Maina has become a focal point since his controversial reinstatement into the federal service which was terminated by President Muhammadu Buhari few weeks ago.

