Atiku Abubakar Announces His Return To PDP
Nigeria’s former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, today said he was returning to the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because of the need to steer the nation off “bl00dy inter-communal and ethnic violence, deepening economic crisis, collapse of our infrastructure and the risk of the unravelling of the amnesty in the Niger Delta.”
Abubakar spoke at a press conference in Abuja to announce his formal return to the PDP of which he is a founding member.
