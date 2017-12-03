Nigeria’s former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, today said he was returning to the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because of the need to steer the nation off “bl00dy inter-communal and ethnic violence, deepening economic crisis, collapse of our infrastructure and the risk of the unravelling of the amnesty in the Niger Delta.”

Abubakar spoke at a press conference in Abuja to announce his formal return to the PDP of which he is a founding member.

