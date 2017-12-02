Davido has been described as a Legend, after he copped three great awards this year alone. Cardi B has now congratulated Davido on his win.

Both artistes had performed on stage during the event and had the pleasure of meeting one another backstage.After Davido took to twitter to share a backstage photo of himself posing with Cardi B at the MOBO awards in London and described himself as her fan, she replied – also describing his music as amazing and congratulated him on winning the best African act award. She wrote; Your music is amazing!!! Congrats on your win!!!

Here's the photo:

