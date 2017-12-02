Who needs a proper definition for ‘strength’? Don’t go far, you have it in iconic Nollywood star Funke Akindele Bello. The hard working woman has not ceased to surprise us with her strength which is almost questionable if we didn’t know the extent of her love for her craft.

Not once has the Jenifa star stopped in her tracks to rest, or brood or sleep! She is always working. Sources close to the actress have disclosed that Funke works as if there would be no time to work ever again.Just recently the news of the diva losing her pregnancy made rounds on the social media and while the world was brooding that it’s favorite actress could be in pain, our dear Funke was lifting our spirits by returning to work almost immediately and making us happy with more Jenifa scenes.

As we speak, Funke is on set with her crew for the production of her other series Industreet and the crowd on set supporting the actress is massive!

Of a truth, no one does it like Funke Akindele Bello and this is why our thoughts and prayers are always with her!

