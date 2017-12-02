A model who ended up crying purple tears after a botched tattoo job says she is now at risk of losing her eye completely. Why even go for a tattoo on your eyeball?

Catt Gallinger’s boyfriend gave her the tattoo, but it very quickly became clear that something had gone wrong.She’s now revealed on Instagram that she had surgery. She said: “If this doesn’t work, my cornea is way too thin and at high risk of rupturing. If it does rupture before, during or afterwards, I lose my eye.”

Catt said the decision to get the tattoo was a “massive mistake” and she is facing a long recovery from the procedure.

At one point, it appeared as though she was crying purple tears from her sclera tattoo, as residue escaped.

She said that she got the tattoo so that she would “feel more at home in my body,” but now she’s warning others of the dangers and urging them to do research.

Catt, from Ottawa, Canada, said: “As it stands, I will have to see a specialist and I’m at risk of being blind if it doesn’t get corrected.

“This was caused by undiluted ink, over-injection, not enough/smaller injections sights.

“I am sharing this to warn you to research who you get your procedures by as well as how the procedure should be properly done.

“I have been to the hospital three times, I had no furry pets to cause any dander, and I wash my hands every time I do anything with my eye, both before and afterwards.

“I was on antibiotic drops for the first week and a half and have been on steroid drops for four days now, with little success at bringing down the internal swelling.

“The external swelling lasted for almost a week. Just please be cautious who you get your mods from and do your research. I don’t want this to happen to anyone else.”

In a recent update, Catt said the pain and irritation were lessening, but her eyesight is not better.

She added: “The colour appears to be lighter but that may just be due to the ink shifting around.”

Source: Metro

