The United States has donated seven vehicles and 83 tactical equipment to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

According to a statement from the US consulate, the vehicles and equipment were funded through the US Africa Command (AFRICOM) counter-narcotics and transnational threats program (CTTP).The donations include three Honda Accord vehicles, three Toyota Hilux trucks, a Toyota Hiace Van, a smith detection body scan unit, laptop computers, i2 analyst notebook software, digital cameras, electric bill counters, and battery power supply backup devices. Another photo below…

