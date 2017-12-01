Claims emerged in September that she’s expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

But Khloe Kardashian, who has refused to confirm or deny the reports, kept her midsection covered in a series of Instagram photos on Wednesday.What can’t be denied however is that the 33-year-old reality star was truly glowing as she showed off a cute updo and glam makeup look.

Raving about the look she wrote in one caption: ‘Bidi Bidi Bun Bun!! Hrush’s makeup made my eyes extra green! Jen made my hair extra cute. Bun life!’

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)