ISSA WAWU! Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River has presented a budget of N1.3 trillion for the 2018 fiscal year to the Cross River House of Assembly for deliberation and passage, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

The budget is the largest for a single state in Nigeria’s history.Lagos state held the record with its N812 billion budget for 2017. The state has indicated its 2018 budget may also hit N1 trillion.

Most states in Nigeria propose budgets at average N150 billion to N300 billion.

The biggest annual spenders are Lagos, Rivers and Akwa Ibom. The entire federal budget for 2018 is a little above N8 trillion.

Gov. Ayade, who presented the budget on Thursday in Calabar, said the proposal was designed to add value to the socio-economic development and well being of the people of the state. CASE CLOSED.

