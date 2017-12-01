With the holidays approaching, it’s not too late to get your business and marketing prepped for the shopping season. This is the most hectic and busiest time of the year for almost every business. Hence, it is essential for you to get your business ready for the season.

Make your premises or website festive

Customers love getting in the holiday mood, and if you don’t keep up with the competition, you might lose out. Try and make your premises or website reflect the festive season. This will tell your customers that you recognise the season and for this alone, they will patronise you.

Set sales goals

Specifically, you must identify goals that can help you be highly effective during the festive rush hours. This is the time when businesses make their biggest sales. You do not want to enter it without having a clear idea of your sales goals.

Employ more hands

The holiday season is an exceptionally busy period and you may find that your existing employees will need a bit of extra help to handle the festive rush. If you find yourself hiring, do it a few weeks before the season starts to allow yourself enough time to train up new staff.

Plan your promotion

You need to have plans that will help you achieve those goals. How will you get the word out? Will you have special deals during the festive season? When should you start sending ads out? Answering these questions will help you as you plan your promotions.

Inform your shoppers about holiday working hours

You need to let your customers know the working/opening hours for your business during the festive season. And if you are not opening, you must also let them know. This will ensure that they are not left disappointed when they decide to patronise during this period.

Increase your social media presence

With so many people online on social media, you can’t miss out on the opportunity to interact with your target audience, build brand awareness and earn people’s trust factor. This is why you need to ramp up your social media presence.

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)