A Nigerian man was beaten up and di.sgraced after he was caught red-handed eating feces while doing the new Yahoo plus.

The guy identified as Junior Clement who claimed to come from Warri in Delta state – revealed during his interrogation that he was instructed by native doctor to eat feces after which anything he tells his client will happen without delay.The man also revealed that the first one he did – didn’t work as he’s planning to bill another foreign client $55,000 (over N20 million).

He also disclosed that they were about four boys that visited the native doctor for the ‘juju’ and that the others have “made it”…

Watch the Video below:-

DOWNLOAD THE VIDEO

Can you Imagine? – What is this Country turning into because of Money?

No doubt, End time is near.

