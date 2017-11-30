The Nigeria military has arrested a Boko Haram commander and rescued 212 hostages in Borno state. Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman, Director Army Public Relations, said four members of the terror group were killed after a serious exchange of gun fire with soldiers.

“Troops of 3 Battalion, 22 Brigade Nigerian Army, Sector 1, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, in furtherance of the ongoing clearance operations in conjunction with 22 Mobile Strike Team and some Civilian JTF, on Tuesday, 28th November achieved a remarkable feat,” the statement reads.

During the operation, they were able to clear Boko Haram terrorists from their hideouts located at Kala, Jawara, Mada, Mika, Gakulba and Kutilax (Sanga), northern fringes of Sambisa forest and fringes of Kala Balge Local Government Area of Borno State.

At Sanga, the terrorists on sighting the approaching troops from their observation post, they dashed into the adjoining Amchada forest.

