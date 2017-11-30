A lady identified as Iniobong Jones, has taken to social media to share the pics of a woman, Idongesit Emmanuel Inuk, who passed away few months after her wedding. Sad! What happened?

The NYSC corps member who had gotten married to her husband a few months ago and given birth to their child, was reportedly preparing for her child’s dedication at the time she passed away.According to a friend of the deceased woman, she was laid to rest on Wednesday, November 29, at the Lutheran Church of Nigeria, Holy Trinity Cathedral in Itiam Ikot Ebia area of Akwa Ibom state.

The friend who shared the sad story on her Facebook page, wished her friend a peaceful rest.

She said: “She has passed out and her remains will be laid to rest. Words cannot explain how painful it is. Still unbelievable that this lady is gone but time will be my remedy and the good Lord will be the comforter of my soul and the bereaved families. I surrender it all to you Lord.”

“The burial event will take place on the 29th November, 2017 at The Lutheran Church of Nigeria, Holy Trinity Cathedral, Itiam Ikot Ebia, 208 Oron Rd, Uyo. Time: 9:00am, Adieu friend. Am missing you.. May you rest in the bosom of the Lord most High Amen.”

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)