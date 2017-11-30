Nigerian returnee from Libya has spoken about his ordeal in the North African country, how he and others were fleeced and transported to Libya with a promise of better life in Europe, only to land in penury and end up in jail in the north African country.

According to The Nation, many of the returnees, who are camped in Benin-City, the Edo State capital, look skinny and exhausted. Some of the women are carrying babies, whose fathers are not known.Alex Otoide is one of the 168 Nigerians evacuated from the north African country, while recounting his ordeal, said: “I left Nigeria with N500,000. I spent six months in Libya jail after the man that took my money ran away.

“We were 55 that travelled from here to Libya, 25 people died in the desert.

“More than seven people died from hunger and thirst inside the prison.

“They sold about 20 girls in the night. I saw it. It was God that saved me.”

”Can’t you see how I look lean and hungry? I need to go for treatment.”

He said a fellow whose name he gave as Charles also a Nigerian, collected the N500,000 from him.

Apart from persuading them to travel, he also collected money in addition to running a transit camp in Libya for those travelling illegally across the Mediterranean to Europe.

Some of the deportees said Charles collected money for the purpose of taking them to Europe only to abandon them in Libya.

They claimed that Charles had several bank accounts with different names through which he collected money from victims.

He is also accused of running the Libyan camp where Nigerians are kept for days without food.

