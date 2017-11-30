The Nigerian Navy says the aptitude test for the Direct Short Service Course 25 Enlistment Exercise is scheduled to hold in eight centres across the nation on Dec. 2, Premium Times reports.

The Acting Director of Information, Naval Headquarters, Suleman Dahun, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja.Mr. Dahun, therefore, advised applicants to visit www.joinnigeriannavy.com for names of the candidates shortlisted to write the test.

The Centres for the aptitude test include:

Bauchi Command Day Secondary School, Shadawanka Barracks, Bauchi; FCT 1 – Army Day Secondary School Mogadishu Cantonment, Abuja; FCT 2 – Command Day Secondary School Lungi Barracks, Abuja and Imo – Nigerian Navy Finance and Logistics College, Owerrinta.

Others are: Lagos 1 – Nigerian Navy Secondary School, Navy Town Ojo; Lagos 2 – Navy Town Secondary School, Navy Town Ojo; Rivers- Nigerian Navy Secondary School, Borokiri and Sokoto State – Army Day Secondary School, Giginya Barracks, Sokoto.

According to the acting director, candidates are to come to the aptitude test centres along with parents/guardian Consent Form and local government attestation card.

They are also to bring acknowledgment form, photocopies of certificates, NYSC discharge certificate and writing materials.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)