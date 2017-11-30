Jay Z has finally admitted cheating on Beyonce as he reveals the couple had therapy to stop them getting divorced.

The US rapper dropped hints he had been unfaithful on album 4.44 and Beyonce touched on his infidelity on Lemonade but it was never confirmed.But in a tell-all chat with the New York Times, Jay Z reveals he shut down his emotions and pushed his wife away when he addressed issues from his past.

He said: “You have to survive. So you go into survival mode, and when you go into survival mode, what happens? You shut down all emotions.

“So, even with women, you gonna shut down emotionally, so you can’t connect. … In my case, like, it’s deep. And then all the things happen from there: infidelity.”

The hip hop legend hasn’t named the woman he cheated with, but Beyonce called her “Becky with the good hair” in Lemonade.

He also revealed in the candid interview that he came close to leaving his wife of nine years but the couple, who have three children together, were helped by therapy.

Jay Z said: “You know, most people walk away, and, like, divorce rate is like 50 percent or something ’cause most people can’t see themselves

“The hardest thing is seeing pain on someone’s face that you caused, and then have to deal with yourself.”

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)