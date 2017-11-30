The Price Is Right, has reportedly been granted to Genesis Studios, a television and film production company in Nigeria.

Punch reports that the unveiling of the show in Lagos on Wednesday was graced by personalities in the private and public sectors, media experts and notable individuals in the entertainment industry.At the event, Frank Edoho,who quit recently as the host of the popular Tv show, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, and Emmanuel Essien, popularly known as Mannie,’ were unveiled as the host and announcer of the game show, respectively.

