Charly Boy, Deji Adeyanju and few other Nigerians are right now in front of Libyan Embassy in Abuja to protest slave trading of Nigerians in Libya.

They made a call yesterday evening urging Nigerians to join them to say NO to slave trading. Incase you are in Abuja and you are upset about this but don’t know how to join, Libya Embassy is located at Roseline Ukeje close, kyari Muhammad crescent off justice Sowemimo, Asokoro. You can also follow @adeyanjudeji on twitter for more details.

