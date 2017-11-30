Nigerian starboy, Wizkid has made history as he becomes the first African artist to win “Best International Act” at the MOBO Awards which held last night.

He has now joined the likes of Eminem, Drake, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, and Beyoncé as winners of the category.

Davido also won the Best African act category. See full list of winners below….

The 2017 Mobo winners in full, Best male act: Stormzy …Best female act: Stefflon Don,,, Best album: Stormzy – Gang Signs & Prayer

Best newcomer: Dave,,, Best song: J Hus – Did You See,,, Best video: Mist – Hot Property,,, Best hip-hop act: Giggs,,, Best grime act: Stormzy

Best R&B/soul act: Craig David,,, Best international act: Wizkid,,,, Best African act: Davido,,,, Best reggae act: Damian Marley

Best jazz act: Moses Boyd,,,,, Best gospel act: Volney Morgan & New-Ye

