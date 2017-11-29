The Federal Government of Nigeria says it has not been able to pay the statutory 5% to the Ikoyi whistle blower due to controversy surrounding the claim. What’s the controversy?

The minister of Information and Culture, Alh. Lai Mohammed made this known on Tuesday during his visit to Leadership Newspaper.He said the issue is a bit complicated because two persons are currently laying claims to the amount and since the identity of the real owner cannot be disclosed, it behooves on the government to follow due process in arriving at the true owner of the money.

“It is a bit complicated because more than one person is claiming the money and we do not want to disclose the identity of the Whistle blower.

“We have a very unique situation in our hand at the moment; it is so complex and complicated. One said we should not pay the other and the other one has gone to court.

“Now we have the authentic whistle blower and fake whistle blower, we hope to find out the real person. Ordinarily, a whistle blower should be anonymous. However, we are working very closely to ensure that such thing never happens again.”

