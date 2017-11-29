Mavin records boss, Don Jazzy has in his usual manner just dished out a funny video on social media of him singing to his mystery boo.

With Banky W off the market, Don Jazzy now assumes the crown of Nigeria’s most eligible bachelor closely followed by MI Abaga.Jazzy is currently in Ghana and this morning he went to the beach to sing a love song for his yet to be found boo.

Here is the video he shared:

WATCH VIDEO

(Visited 6 times, 2 visits today)