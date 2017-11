A lot of amphibious vehicles are coming out but this is different. It’s a Limousine on land, a Yacht on water! It’s a combination of luxury and awesomeness.

Its called TENDER 33 by Nouvoyage and it costs approximately ₦720million.

CAPACITY: 12 Passengers, 2 Crew and Wheelchair Access.More photos…

