Former Chelsea, Inter Milan and Barcelona striker, Samuel Eto’o, has denied the report that he paid for tickets for Cameroonian immigrants back to Libya.

The former Cameroon striker, while refuting the claims, said the ‘rumor is profoundly unfounded’He wrote:

“Several sites have circulated a rumor that I would have given money to every migrant returnee, in relation to a topical issue. This rumor is absolutely unfounded!

“I would therefore take advantage of this opportunity, dear brothers and sisters, to emphasize that love prevents more evils than money can solve.

“So let’s not waste our precious time looking for thrills at the expense of grieving people, but let us use this time to prevent other brothers from being deprived of their dignity.

“Let us not just react when we can prevent, because among these victims are certainly people who have been our neighbours at some point, but to whom we have not daigné to look kindly.

“Let us build our Africa by having a positive impact on each other!

#Stopdistraction impactpositif #plusdamour #lafriquecestcheznous #adrenaline

