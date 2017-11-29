Nigerian lady, Ukelina Dorothy met her man in Ebonyi state NYSC camp in 2012 and they are set to wed on Saturday, 2nd December. She took to her page share their pics and wrote;

“NYSC found us

Life style made us friends

Love binded our hearts

God has perfected it

You are amazing Mr C

I will pick you over and over again.

4 years distance and and it stills feels the same each day.

I love you man and I can’t wait to say the final I do…”

