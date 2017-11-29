NYSC Lovers Who Met In Camp 5 Years Ago Set To Wed
Nigerian lady, Ukelina Dorothy met her man in Ebonyi state NYSC camp in 2012 and they are set to wed on Saturday, 2nd December. She took to her page share their pics and wrote;
“NYSC found us
Life style made us friends
Love binded our hearts
God has perfected it
You are amazing Mr C
I will pick you over and over again.
4 years distance and and it stills feels the same each day.
I love you man and I can’t wait to say the final I do…”
(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)
Leave a Reply