Yemi Sax – Ma Lo (Yemisax Remix)

Yemi Sax is here a with a twofold blast, the sax remix pioneer and ace has released a sweet great remix to

Tiwa Savage and Wizkid’s hit coordinated effort “Mama Lo” and the other been a remix to the Billboard

outline topping jam “Wild Thought” initially by Dj Khaled and Rhianna.

The two melodies are clinically scored but then another masterstroke from Nigeria’s no.1 saxophonist, Yemi

Sax.

