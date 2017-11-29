Paul Okoye has regret publicizing the recent fight between him and his twin, saying it is a decision he now regrets. While speaking with Olisa Adibua, Paul said;

“My fans, take heart. As e dey break my heart, na so e dey break una heart. “I think I was very stupid, in that aspect. Something got into me. I couldn’t stand him. But what I did, I regretted it. Please forgive me for that and let me move on.”“Everybody has problems in their families, everyone has issues,” he further went to say.

On if he will ever collaborate with his brother again, Paul said; “I don’t know”.

