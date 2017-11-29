Paul Okoye a.k.a , Rudeboy sat for an interview with Beat 99.9 FM to discuss going solo, his solo music career and what his fans should expect.

In his interview on morning rush which has just been released after it aired days ago, Rudeboy said from the 1st of November, he made a decision to take everything seriously and move on from the drama with his brother Mr P, in preparation for 2018.When asked about the issue with his family, he said he doesn’t want to “play politics” about music and won’t be talking about his family issues in public as no one does that and as a result of this, didn’t answer some questions fans sent out as regards his brother.

Speaking on Tweeting about their family issues, he said he thinks he was very stupid, adding that something got into him. He said he regrets making comments and asked that his fans to forgive him.

Rudeboy also revealed that he doesn’t know if there will be a PSquare song again or if he is interested in doing one. When asked if he was going to perform alone, Paul said he’ll be performing at the just concluded PhynoFest in Enugu. Olisa pushed further, asking him if he won’t feel awkward looking across the stage and not seeing his brother, he said it’s a new year for him and all that is gone is gone since November 1st.

The music star also said he was supposed to bring out a solo album next year, he wasn’t supposed to drop his new singles but he felt he needed something to start his “new year” (November 1st).

He said he has been living in the studio for the past few weeks and has 90-100 songs available, adding that he could drop two albums today if he wants to, ending his statement with “My eye don open, dey just free lion commot for cage.”

Maria asked him how he felt when people say he can’t sustain his career alone, he said he laughs it off adding that he is not talking anymore adding that his music will speak for itself.

A fan sent in a question, asking if the brothers could make up and get back together and he replied saying “No be me sign paper say I wan commot”

Lastly, he was asked about his working relationship with his brother Jude Okoye and he said “There used to be three of us, now there’s two of us; Jude is still my manager”.

