A 5-year-old and a Primary 1 pupil of Von Felly Primary School, Makurdi, Benue state, is said to be an expert in repairing motorcycles. According to an witness, Ichenwo Goodluck, the boy regularly takes off some days from school to assist his father who is a mechanic so as to help him raise the N10,000 for his school fee.

