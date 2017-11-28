It’s all sweet and fun for Nigerian man, Pablo who married a British woman as they vacation in Ekiti state.

A young Nigerian man identified as Pablo Classic Fasaki is enjoying life to the full with his British wife, Maribel after tying the knot early this month in Ekiti State. The lovely couple are currently having fun in Pablo’s hometown, Ado Ekiti in Ekiti state as part of their honeymoon.Pablo while sharing the loved-up photos on social media wrote: Beauty begins the moment You decide to be yourself

