Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s daughter, Sharon and her fiance, Philip who got engaged few weeks ago have now shared their engagement photos with words of love attached to it.

While sharing hers on instagram, Sharon wrote;

“YES! I am engaged to my very best friend! The most amazing and my absolute favourite person -@iampf! I am so, so blessed. I would say yes over and over I love you”

Philip also shared his (right photo) saying;

“God loved me enough to give me @carissasharon – She said yes!”

We are so happy for them and of course big congratulations to them!

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)