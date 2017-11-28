The Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), the National Arts Theatre and some selected power plants under the National Integrated Power Projects (NIPP) are part of the key national assets the Federal Government has concluded plans to sell, House of Representatives’ members were told yesterday.

The purpose of the proposed sale is to generate sufficient revenue to finance the country’s annual budgets for the next three years (2018-2020).Director General of Budget Office Ben Akabueze, who told the House of Representatives Joint Committees on 2018-2020 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF)/ Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) about the plan, noted that the Federal Government’s non-core assets from the mines and steel sector like houses and estates are part of items slated for sale.

According to Akabueze, items for the 2018 budget would be financed from the revenue garnered from sales of the key government assets as well as national parks.

