Whatever the Duchess of Cambridge wears turns to gold and it seems that Meghan Markle is already having the same effect on the retail world since joining the royal family.

After stepping out in a white belted coat by Canadian brand, Line the Label, the retailer’s website completely crashed. Fashion aficionados rushed to the style portal in an attempt to get their hands on the jacket – even though it’s not being sold online.In a nod to her previous home of Toronto, Meghan chose to wear a coat from the Canadian brand. While the exact price of the piece isn’t known, a similar style is retailing for £450.

Founded in 2000 by friends John Muscat And Jennifer Wells, the brand is known for its stylish knitwear and use of sumptuous materials and counts actresses Sarah Jessica Parker and Kate Bosworth among its A-list fans.

(Visited 3 times, 5 visits today)