N-Tyze Entertainment star artist, Humblesmith is giving out 1000 dollars each to 5 lucky winners this festive season. The “Osinachi” crooner who just released an afro pop gyration sound featuring Olamide is giving back to his fans with his new music ‘Abakaliki 2 Lasgidi’.

Produced by MixtaDimz, “Abakaliki 2 Lasgidi” details the singer’s journey from Ebonyi’s capital city, Abakaliki, into the home of entertainment, Lagos, where he is on his way to write his name in the history book. The release of this song is a great indication that the N-Tyze entertainment signee is not slowing down anytime soon and is willing to explore.According to the singer, “Abakliki 2 Lasgidi is all about my journey to fame. I am not just telling my story, I am also giving my fans and music lovers generally a sound to enjoy and dance to. This is a gyration song; it is relatable, entertaining and energetic.”

When asked if this is the end of the year gift from the singer for 2017 he said; “We never can actually tell. I love my fans; they have been very supportive of me so far and that is why I am giving back to them with this music. There is an Instagram contest where people get to make a 59seconds video dancing to the song and posting it on their pages. At the end of the competition I’ll be picking 5 winners who will get 1000 dollars each.”

Speaking more on the contest, the winners will be chosen based on the videos with the highest real engagement. Powered by N-tyze Entertainment, the contest will end on the 11th of December and winners will be announced the following day.

Humblesmith has blessed us with hit music such as Osinachi, Osinachi remix featuring Davido, Jukwese where he featured Flavor Nabania, Na U featuring Harrysong and Focus. With over 11 nominations to his name, Humblesmith remains a talent earning respect across board.

Download Music here

(Visited 5 times, 7 visits today)