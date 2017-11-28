Having Regular Electric power supply is very important to the success of every business and achieving comfort in our homes in Nigeria.

The price of a new power generator right now makes it unaffordable for an average home or business, hence I will like to introduce reliable efficient and affordable power generators to you.

It is a USED PRODUCT IN OPTIMUM WORKING CONDITION.

1 40KVA Perkins N2.2M

2 500KVA, FG Wilson N8.5M

3. 20KVA, Perkins N1.3M

4. 15KVA Perkins, Mikano body N950,000

5. 20KVA, FG Wilson N1.9M

6. 45KVA, FG Wilson, N3.2M

7. 30KVA, Perkins N2.6M

8, 20KVA, CAT N1.9M

9. 20KVA Perkins N1.6M

10. 27KVA Perkins Basic N1.5M

11. 30kva ,Perkins N1.8m

12. 30kva Marapco engine N2.6M

13. 30kva cat engine 2.8M.

14. 30kva FG Wilson 2.6M

WHY SHOULD I BUY THESE GENERATORS?

1. 15Kva,20Kva, 27kva,30Kva,40Kva,45Kva and 500Kva Capacity Power Generators (Ideal for both residential and small business needs).

2. Brand – FG Wilson,CAT,Mikano (Perkins Engine), these are reliable and well-known brand that has been around for a while.

3. Soundproof and Basic (Very silent, you can continue to enjoy peace and quiet in spite of using a generator).

4. No smokes (No Pollution and No complaints from neighbours).

5. Working Perfectly ( No need for repairs, buy and start using immediately).

Do you need any of the above power generators or know anyone who does!

For further details or to book an appointment for inspection and price negotiation. Please Contact Divine Chitoro Chem Ltd

Tell: 0803324042,08080213732, 08034451265

(Visited 1 times, 5 visits today)