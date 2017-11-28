She welcomed her first child just two weeks ago. But Georgina Rodriguez proved she’d had no trouble snapping straight back into shape as she showed off her sensational post-baby figure in skinny jeans on Friday.

Looking radiant, the new mother, 22, was a vision of beauty as she attended charity market Rastrillo Nuevo Futuro in Madrid just days after the birth of her first child with Cristiano Ronaldo.Highlighting her trim physique, the former shop assistant donned a pair of tight skinny jeans that she tucked into knee high leather boots.

She teamed the garment with a slogan white T-shirt which she wore beneath an eye-catching navy leather jacket. Keeping her accessories simple, the brunette bombshell donned a small black cross body bag and a chunky silver watch.

