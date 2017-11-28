President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday sympathised with the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, John Odigie-Oyegun, over the exit of Atiku Abubakar from the party.

Buhari chose the venue of the inauguration of the National Minimum Wage Committee to convey his sympathy to the party chairman who joined top government officials for the event.The President made his position known while acknowledging dignitaries that attended the event ahead of his remarks.

Turning to Oyegun, Buhari said, “Accept my sympathy for losing a senior member of your party.”

Although he did not mention his name, but it was obvious that the President was referring to Atiku who announced his resignation from the APC on Friday.

