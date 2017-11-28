Actor, Odunlade Adekola, is one of the most popular faces in the Nigerian movie industry at the moment. Well loved by many, he has a cult following which cuts across all sections of society.

Odunlade is an alumnus of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, but a few years ago, he returned to school.He was a student at the University of Lagos where he studied Business Administration until a few weeks ago when he sat for his final exams. The elated actor shared photos of himself and other students as they jubilated after the final exams.

In a chat with Sunday Scoop, Adekola spoke about his experience while at the school.

“It has been by the grace of God that I was able to conclude my education at the University of Lagos. Because of my profession, there were times that my schedule was so tight that I had to forgo one for the other.

But I always had it at the back of my mind that I must finish what I started. I also thank my fellow students and lecturers for their support throughout my stay in the school. I really had a nice time there,” he said.

Did he enjoy star treatment as a student? Odunlade said,

“I am a very simple person, and everyone around me knows that. I just like to do my thing and mind my business. As a popular person, there were times that fans gushed over me while I was in school, but I always tried my best to manage the attention so that it wouldn’t distract me or other students.

“I always encouraged my colleagues to see me as one of them and I related with all of them well. The lecturers were also nice to me and I had a cordial relationship with them all.”

Stating the reason he chose to study Business Administration, Adekola said,

“I have always had the dream of owning my company. I love to manage people to achieve set goals, and I believe that this course would help me in that regard.”

On what his next move is in academics, the actor added,

“Knowledge gathering is a continuous process; it never stops. One should never stop learning because you can never know it all. I may decide to return to school to study another course. I don’t know what the future holds. I am interested in constantly developing myself and that has been of great advantage to me.”

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)