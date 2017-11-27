Tuesday may be the day Prince Harry reveals he and US actress Meghan Markle will be getting hitched.

It would be the same day of the week that brother William announced his engagement to Kate – nearly a month after he had proposed.Speculation about Harry, 33, and the Suits star, 36, is at fever pitch as she is understood to be living with him at Kensington Palace and has brought her beloved dogs to the UK.

She has given up her acting career and her apartment in Toronto, Canada, is empty. Tomorrow is only 24 hours away, we dey wait! Lol.

