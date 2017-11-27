The “City carnival” Wedding ceremony between Oritse femi And Nabila Fash surprisingly was featured on US top website, MediaTakeOut.

We swiftly proofread the article and the headline they used is pretty funny. In their post, the headline read;“NEW WEDDING TREND? Man ‘MAKES IT RAIN’ On His Wife . . . Drops A BAG OF SINGLES On Her . . .While She DANCED In Her Wedding Dress!!! (Is This OK??),”

In America it is strippers people spray 1 dollar notes in clubs which is what they are referring to as “Drops a bag of singles” .

Their article below…

There’s a new TREND in weddings. Grooms pull out a bag of singles, and start THROWING dollar bills at their brides. And we’re not talking about GHETTO weddings either. This trend is hitting some of the most EXPENSIVE and CLASSY wedding.

Nigerian singer Oritsefemi Majemite Ekele known as Oritsefemi and his wife, Nabila held their traditional and white wedding today at The Ark, Okunde Blue Water Drive, Lekki, Lagos.

At one point, the groom decided to give his wife a SHOWER OF DOLLARS. Look:

