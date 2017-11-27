Popular singer, Davido is having a great run of success this year, having won several awards including MTV EMA Awards.

The singer continues to count his many blessings this year, with new multiple awards, won at the 2017 US NEA Awards.Davido won two of the top awards at the event, by claiming the award for Afro-pop male artiste of the year and the award for hottest single of the year for his hit single, If.

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)