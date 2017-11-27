Interesting Things Your Eating Habit Says About You

Have you ever wondered exactly what the way you eat says about you? You honestly can learn a lot about a person by just observing the way they eat. Jumia Food, Nigeria’s no. 1 online food ordering platform, shares 5 things your eating habit says about you.Being a Slow Eater

The slow eater is almost always the last person to finish his/her food when everyone else has long been done with theirs. Some psychologists who specialize in food behaviours believe that this food behaviour is synonymous with people who like to be in control and know how to appreciate life. However, these psychologists do admit that sometimes people may eat slowly because of low energy or a sad mood, as mood is known to affect our eating rate. They also add that though slow eaters might many times feel pressured to catch up to everyone else, there are actually some real health benefits to being a slow eater, some of which include decreased energy intake, increased satiety and higher pleasantness ratings of meals.

Being a Fast Eater

Much like the name implies, the fast eater tends to ‘barrel through meals’, finishing his/her meal before everyone else has even finished half of their meals. Fast eaters are generally believed to have developed a habit of fighting for seconds while growing up, and away from the table, fast eaters tend to be ambitious, goal-oriented and open to new experiences. However, they also have a tendency to be impatient and are more prone to weight gain because one of the major health risks that fast eaters have to deal with is weight gain. It is therefore important for fast eaters to always consider how quickly they are consuming food and make the necessary adjustments from time to time.

Being a Picky Eater

This kind of eater is more likely to turn down a chance to taste unfamiliar cuisine, and might hardly ever grow out of their childhood food related likes and dislikes. Also, the picky eater is more likely to ask that their food be served without sauce or with dressing on the side. Generally, away from the table, picky eaters are a little neurotic, typically more reluctant than willing to try new things or step out of their comfort zone, and constantly have to deal with anxiety and anxiety-related issues.

Being an Adventurous Eater

This kind of eater is basically the opposite of the picky eater. He/she is more adventurous and willing to try new things when it comes to food, and this reflects in his/her life away from the table. Adventurous eaters tend to be thrill seekers and risk takers. They’re open to trying new things outside of their experience and comfort zone, and are explorers with a one-of-a-kind approach to life. However, they should be careful not to over-do it and to also understand that not everyone can be as adventurous as they are, they should thus be careful not to pressure others into being as open as they are.

Being an Isolationist

The Isolationist approaches the plate methodically, and typically finishes one food item on the plate before moving on to the next. This kind of eater is generally a very detail-oriented person away from the table, and is sure to thoroughly think things through before taking a step. He/She is also a very careful person and can be very disciplined as well as very stubborn.

